What You Should Know About The Real Jeremy Camp

During their engagement, Melissa went through chemo, and seemingly got better. Miraculously, one month before their wedding, Melissa wrote, on her website, that she was “healed of all tumors and was cancer free.” The two got married and had their honeymoon in Oahu, Hawaii. However, when the newlyweds came back, Melissa started to feel ill and sick to her stomach. They went to the doctor and learned that her cancer came back and had spread. A doctor told her she had little time left to live. Camp and Melissa were only married for three-and-a-half months before she passed away. Melissa died when she was only 21 years old, but the website MelissaCamp.com hopes to keep her memory alive.