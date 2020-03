This probably isn't the last we'll see of Spooky, though. If and when On My Block returns for season 4, it's pretty unlikely he'll be able to turn a blind eye to his brother's new dangers. And since no one's happiness ever stays in tact for long on this show, it's also likely that in an effort to protect his brother, he could be drawn back into the Santos gang business. And if it's not Cesar, it could be Lil Ricky, who is still out there and may want to avenge his ex-girlfriend Cuchillos' death.