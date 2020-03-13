Sure, there was a minute there where the Core Four had good reason to believe that Spooky had been shot and killed, especially Cesar (Diego Tinoco). While that made for an extremely stressful scene in which our crew looks for what they believe to be Spooky's body, we do eventually find out it was actually Cuchillos herself who was killed. (Jury is still out on who did it, but it kind of seems like Spooky killed her, for what it's worth.)