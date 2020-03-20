Every Song In Netflix’s Self Made Is The Anthem You Need To Succeed

To paraphrase the great poet Jay-Z, Madam C.J. Walker isn't a business (wo)man, she's a business, (wo)man. The Netflix limited series Self-Made: Inspired By The Life of Madam C.J. Walker starring Octavia Spencer tells the story of America's first black female millionaire. So it might be no surprise to hear that the soundtrack for Self Made is full of anthems that will inspire you to follow your dreams just like Madam C. J. Walker did.
Inspired by Walker's great-great granddaughter A'Lelia Bundles' biography On Her Own Ground, the four-episode limited series looks at how Sarah Breedlove rose from poverty to build a beauty empire aimed at Black woman's hair needs. She knew that hair is power and worked hard to convince others she was right. As the series co-produced by LeBron James shows, that was no easy task, but the woman who would become known as Madam C.J. Walker was up for the challenge.
The show's soundtrack is a celebration of her tenacity, full of female empowerment anthems from women who are also on the rise. Not to mention a few throwbacks that include a classic Queen Latifah joint and a soulful cover of a White Stripes stadium classic. So looking for a little motivation? Start listening to every song on Netflix's Self Made now.