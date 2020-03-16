Violent ends are in store for Westworld season 3, as well as a host (sorry) of new faces, so it's worth getting to know the new and returning cast of Westworld as the season begins. You're already in for some surprises. The new cast includes Broadway stars, recording artists, and athletes. The theme park in Westworld wants you to "live without limits," and they clearly took that "no limits" approach to casting, too.
Season 3 introduces a major new location in the real world, which we've only seen briefly and in flashbacks before now. Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) has escaped the Island and taken some robotic friends with her, but she's going to need to meet people in society in order to carry out whatever mission she has. Meanwhile, there are still a lot of people left on the Island, and new characters to encounter there. Westworld has only explored three of the six Delos theme parks, after all. Surely there are Hosts and humans in those other parks waiting to have their stories told too.
So without further ado, let's get to work learning who's left on the show and who will be joining them in season 3. Here's who's headed west next...