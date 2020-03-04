Mischa Barton Slams “Greasy Pizza” Heiress Over Hills Drama

Mischa Barton is coming for pizza and pasta following rumors that her time in the cast of The Hills: New Beginnings is already over.
This week, a report from Us Weekly stated that Barton, former star of The OC, would exit MTV’s reality TV reboot and be replaced by Caroline D’Amore, a DJ, actress, Keeping Up With the Kardashians guest star, and (most significantly here) the founder of sauce line Pizza Girl. In addition to her many, many jobs, D’Amore is the co-owner of D’Amores Pizza, a chain of restaurants founded by her father in Los Angeles.
Barton was not happy about the report, and decided to take a swipe at D’Amore’s culinary ambitions on her Instagram account.
“Lol. Where do people get their reporting from? As if anyone would watch @carolinedamore try to hoc her boring ass pasta bowls and greasy pizza on tv,” Barton wrote in the caption of a screenshot of the Us Weekly article. “Tried that it was like watching paint dry. Get the story straight first.”
Barton calling out D’Amore for being “boring” (even if it’s just her sauce) may have to do with the gossip that Barton is being kicked off The Hills for not bringing the necessary amount of drama.
D’Amore clapped back on Instagram, and hinted that Barton’s insult was actually good for business.
“Thank you for the sudden surge in @pizzagirlofficial sales this morning. #sellingout #notstoopingtoyourlevel,” she wrote. “@mischabarton REAL women don’t bully other women.”
The weird thing about this story is that Barton and D’Amore were once seemingly friends. Barton, along with Hills star Audrina Patridge (who once played D’Amore’s sister in the film Sorority Row) attended the launch party for Pizza Girl back in 2018. Rumors even swirled that D’Amore would join the first season of The Hills due to her friendship with Barton and relationship with Spencer and Heidi Pratt. (A D’Amore’s pizza truck reportedly catered the couple’s birthday party that year.) At the time, the gossip did not come to fruition.
It’s still unclear if D’Amore is joining The Hills, but honestly, she may as well add one more thing to her extensive list of jobs...and at least this drama isn’t boring.
Refinery29 has reached out to MTV for comment.
