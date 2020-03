While Dave kicks off right after the “Ex-Boyfriend” video goes viral, Burd’s life before he became a rapper was pretty ordinary. He grew up in an upper-middle-class suburban neighborhood in Philadelphia in a Jewish household and later attended the University of Richmond. Burd admitted that , “I had three dreams: To be a comedian, to be a rapper and to play in the NBA. All of them are ridiculous dreams in general. But being a comedian felt like the feasible thing to go for. Being a rapper and playing the NBA felt very improbable.” Turns out, Burd ended up working in account management at a San Francisco advertising agency. But. He did get to write copy for NBA ads ( including their “Big” campaign ).