Former Bachelorette contestant Chad Johnson was reportedly hospitalized on Saturday after posting a series of unsettling images and a video on social media that have since been deleted. Authorities went to Johnson’s home in Van Nuys, CA for a welfare check and were worried he might be a danger to himself, TMZ reports.
“I didn’t break any laws. 15 police break into my apartment while I’m in bed asleep and wheel me out. Why am I here,” he captioned a now-deleted photo on his Instagram Story of his arm which appeared to be strapped down in a hospital bed.
A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that officers responded to a man at risk of suicide around 10 a.m. on Saturday. Police could not confirm that it was Johnson; however, they did take the man to a local hospital due to a medical emergency.
Johnson’s ex-girlfriend Annalise Mishler tweeted, “this entire week has been so painful, but today may have been the worst. if you pray, pls pray. or send vibes. not for me but for someone i care about. and if they get better i’ll also feel better.” Later, she tweeted again, saying, “if i talk about what’s happening, ppl say i’m trying to get attention, but if i don’t they say i don’t care and i’m a c***. all i’ll say is as of 10 mins ago, there is no more imminent danger and i can breathe for a second.”
The couple were involved in a domestic dispute on Monday afternoon that resulted in Johnson being arrested for alleged robbery with a domestic violence enhancement, a spokesperson for the LAPD told ET. Mishler claims that Johnson showed up at her house, took her phone away from her, and broke it.
Johnson shared his side of the story on Instagram on Wednesday, saying that he and Mishler had just broken up. “I was devastated. It felt like I was losing my best friend,” Johnson said in a video. “So I did what I haven’t done in two months, and what I promised I wouldn’t do anymore, and that was to drink alcohol.” He added, “Whenever I do drink, I don’t act right.”
According to Johnson, he went to Mishler’s house to work things out, got upset that she was filming him, then took her phone and threw it outside. It was then that a neighbor reportedly called the police.
Johnson took part in season 12 of The Bachelorette with JoJo Fletcher in 2016 and returned for Bachelor in Paradise that same year. Since then, he has kept busy appearing on a variety of reality television shows. He appeared on season 2 of Famously Single in 2017, followed by the reality game show Celebrity Big Brother. In the 2018-2019 season, Johnson was also on Ex on the Beach, another reality dating show.
