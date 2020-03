The Legal Drama Over Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” Just Took Another Turn

Last October, Lizzo responded to claims that there were more writers in the room working on her song “Truth Hurts” than are credited on the song by filing a lawsuit. Lizzo says that no one else was in the room writing the song other than “me Ricky Read, and my tears .” In the lawsuit, Lizzo asked for a judge to declare that songwriters Justin and Jeremiah Raisen and Justin “Yves” Rothman had no claim to the chart-topping track . Now, the Raisens and Rothman have filed a countersuit arguing that they helped co-create an unreleased song with Lizzo and that significant pieces of that song were used in “Truth Hurts,”' for which they are uncredited.