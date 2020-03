A Quick Refresher On Lexi’s Stake In The Alayah Drama On Peter’s Bachelor Season

If you didn't watch this season of The Bachelor, you probably made the right decision. If you did, like I did, I'm sorry for us both. But to refresh a little about Alayah, I'll say this — she came, she personified drama, she left, she came back, she wreaked havoc, she left again. For a separate refresher on the Alayah drama, click here. Alayah was the lightning rod for Peter's season, and though this next move never, ever works out, the other ladies (including Lexi) decided to tell Peter that who Alayah was to Peter and who Alayah was to the rest of the ladies was not the same person. Lexi told Peter that "everyone turns it on a bit for the cameras" but Alayah supposedly took it to an extreme level.