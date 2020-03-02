A Quick Refresher On Lexi’s Stake In The Alayah Drama On Peter’s Bachelor Season

One major difference — at least from what we saw on the show — is that Lexi at least told Alayah the same thing she told Peter, which is that she thought Alayah was only coming back to The Bachelor to keep herself on television, rather than coming back for Peter. “You’re not coming back to clear your name. You’re coming back to get back on the show," is what she said, to be exact. "You would have stayed home and waited for the Women Tell All to clear your name." Lexi had a point, even though the producers were the ones who kept Alayah around; still, Alayah could have easily gone home if she wanted to.