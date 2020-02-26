Can you feel it? That tingling sensation you get when you just know there’s going to be another amazing Dunkin’ Donuts menu item announced? Because that moment is now and this one is sure to be an instant cult classic. Meet the new Dunkin’ Donuts Snackin’ Bacon, the latest of their have-to-have-it-even-though-I-didn’t-know-I-wanted-it offerings on their constantly changing menu, fulfilling a much-needed afternoon snack void.
The new item hits DD stores nationwide starting February 26 and promises pretty much exactly what it sounds like: A snack-size bag filled with eight half-slices of crispy, crunchy, delicious bacon strips. The perfect afternoon hangry snack, the bag of bacon is seasoned with “sweet black pepper seasoning.”
According to the company’s press release, Snackin’ Bacon “starts its journey smoked with natural cherrywood. It’s then treated to our sweet and savory blend of brown sugar and black pepper seasoning, creating a delightfully caramelized bacon our fans know and love from our Sweet Black Pepper Bacon Breakfast Sandwich.”
It’s no surprise that the cult-favorite brand is adding another, well, innovative item to their menu. Earlier this year, Dunkin’ Donuts announced that it will be offering oat milk in-stores — perhaps a ploy to entice your millennial cravings — and will soon put matcha lattes on their latest hot beverage list, too.
Although we are not sure what “snackable bacon” will actually taste like, it’s hard to imagine disliking a literal bag full of bacon. After all, how many drive-through friendly food items are there that small children, celiacs, and Keto-ascribers can all shriek with delight over?
But, if a snack bag full of bacon isn’t your thing —don’t worry: DD also just announced that it’s bringing back its Irish Creme Coffee and Lucky Shamrock Donut just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, too. In any case, a world where people are walking around eating bacon out of Dunkin' Donuts bags is certainly one we aren't complaining about.
