Kristin Cavallari Fake Dated Brody Jenner But Really Dated This Hills Guy

As anyone who watched the super meta Hills finale knows, a lot of what we saw on MTV’s reality series was less than, well, real. The will-they-won’t-they romance between Brody Jenner and Kristin Cavallari was staged for the cameras, something that Cavallari confirmed on talk show Bethenny in 2013 when she revealed that Jenner was dating his alleged “ex-girlfriend,” model Jayde Nicole, the entire time. Apparently, though, Cavallari had a secret romance going on behind-the-scenes, too — with a cameraman from The Hills.