Like Adam Driver, Constance Wu Won’t Watch Her Own Movies

I've convinced pretty much every single person in my life to watch Hustlers, but Constance Wu is my next target. While appearing on Live With Kelly And Ryan on Wednesday, she admitted that she still hadn't seen the much-loved (but disappointingly snubbed) film directed by Lorene Scafaria and co-starring Jennifer Lopez. In fact, she hasn't watched anything she's appeared in since 2018's Crazy Rich Asians.
“I didn’t watch my talk show appearances or Fresh Off the Boat or Hustlers just ’cause I thought, you know, ‘I want to focus on the present’ and not be self-critical and think too much, dwell too much on the past,” she explained.
It may be wild to us, but it's somewhat common for actors to shy away from viewing their own work. In December, Adam Driver walked out of an NPR interview when they played back a clip his Oscar-nominated performance in Marriage Story.
“We don’t really understand why he left,” Fresh Air executive producer Danny Miller told The Daily Beast in an email. “We were looking forward to the interview— [host] Terry [Gross]thinks he’s a terrific actor, he was a great guest when he was on [Fresh Air] in 2015—so we were disappointed that we didn’t have a new interview to share with our listeners about Marriage Story.”
He previously spoke about his aversion to watching his own work to Gross.
“Yeah, no, I’ve watched myself or listened to myself before, then always hate it,” he said in 2015. “And then wish I could change it, but you can’t. And I think I have, like, a tendency to try to make things better or drive myself and the other people around me crazy with the things I wanted to change or I wish I could change.”
But if the actors aren't flocking to see underrated movies like Hustlers, who will? Me, for the fourth time, I guess!
