We’ve got a brand-new fire burning from within on Sunday as fiery Mars makes his way into hardworking Capricorn. We’re collectively inspired to achieve our goals, and work toward reaching new heights on the professional front while the action planet moves through this sensible sign. Messenger Mercury begins his first retrograde of the year in sensitive Pisces on Sunday, helping us to slow down and observe our emotions. Take notice of when you’re feeling uncomfortable, and use it as a lesson to move forward. It’s important to remember that everyone needs a little extra time during this transit to communicate. We’re ready to understand our mental state better starting Tuesday when the Sun enters sensitive Pisces, giving us the chance to enhance our psychic nature — and nurture our creative sides.
The future is exceptionally bright on Thursday when bountiful Jupiter sextiles dreamy Neptune. Use this day to focus on how you can make the world a better place and share your gifts with others. There’s a need to challenge the status quo on Friday when warrior Mars trines chaotic Uranus. This is a day for taking risks and beginning exciting new projects. Reach out to friends and colleagues who might be interested in supporting your cause. You never know where it could lead you.