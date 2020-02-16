

We’ve got a brand-new fire burning from within on Sunday as fiery Mars makes his way into hardworking Capricorn. We’re collectively inspired to achieve our goals, and work toward reaching new heights on the professional front while the action planet moves through this sensible sign. Messenger Mercury begins his first retrograde of the year in sensitive Pisces on Sunday, helping us to slow down and observe our emotions. Take notice of when you’re feeling uncomfortable, and use it as a lesson to move forward. It’s important to remember that everyone needs a little extra time during this transit to communicate. We’re ready to understand our mental state better starting Tuesday when the Sun enters sensitive Pisces, giving us the chance to enhance our psychic nature — and nurture our creative sides.