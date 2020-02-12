For as long as there’s going to be entertainment aimed at tweens and young adults, the tweens and young adults in the movies and on television are going to be much, much older than their characters. It’s just Hollywood law that it’s rare to find a teenage character who is actually played by a legitimate teenager. You can probably guess where this is going, so yeah, everyone in Netflix’s To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is actually much older than the characters they’re playing on-screen — even Kitty.
The sequel to Netflix’s To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before is here to once again steal our hearts, and make those of us who didn’t have such a precious first love back in high school wildly jealous. The events of the movie take place shortly after the end of the first movie, so not much time has passed between then and now. To All The Boys took us through the fall of Laura Jean’s junior year of high school and right into early winter, and P.S. I Love You Picks up mid-winter as we’re right around Valentine’s Day (how fitting for the Feb. 12 release on Netflix).
None of our characters have aged on-screen, they have off-screen but only a little bit. We’re not dealing with a situation where suddenly Lana Condor is playing someone 10 years younger, but there is a slight difference between her and Lara Jean.