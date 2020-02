Camila Morrone & Leonardo DiCaprio Make Their Relationship Oscar-Official

Fifteen years since his last date to the Oscars with former flame Gisele Bündchen, Leonardo DiCaprio and actress and model Camila Morrone have hit up an award show together. They were first spotted together in December 2017 , but have never flaunted their relationship in front of official cameras or at events. While they continued that tradition on the 2020 Oscars red carpet , they surprised the world by sitting next to each other front and center during the ceremony. Meaning, we're about to have a full night of couple moments and reaction shots after over two years of ~*mystery*~.