There’s A Major Clue On Instagram That The Friends Reunion Is Really Happening

Since the recent 25th anniversary of the show’s premiere, rumors of a Friends reunion — or even reboot — have run rampant. And now, we have even more reason to expect the beloved show to return. Matthew Perry, the final cast member to pull the trigger, is finally on Instagram, and Jennifer Aniston immediately welcomed her former co-star with a reference to the series.
“I'm shocked Matty is the last to join Instagram, considering he was a uh... umm....oh crap,” Aniston wrote. “Oh! A computer processing TRANSPONSTER.” She shared a throwback photo of herself with Perry, along with the iconic clip in which Rachel and Monica try to guess Chandler’s job.
Aniston isn’t the only one getting nostalgic. Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox have also shared both old and new photos of the cast in the past few weeks, fueling the conversation about a reboot — and Perry’s first Insta post also pays tribute to the show.
Other than these hints, there’s no update on a reboot, but there is another glimmer of good news for fans of the tight-knit cast: HBO Max’s unscripted reunion special, which has been discussed in tentative terms since November, will likely be getting the go-ahead, reports Deadline. And those still unsure about paying for another streaming subscription might be swayed by the fact that the upcoming platform will host all 10 seasons, which were taken off Netflix in January.
Perry teased the update in a tweet on Tuesday. “Big news coming…” he wrote — although, in retrospect, maybe he was hinting at his decision to get on the ’gram.
But one thing’s for certain: we aren’t the only ones who want a reboot. “I would do it...The girls would do it, and the boys would do it, I'm sure," Aniston told Ellen DeGeneres last year. "Listen, anything can happen."
And hey, if Perry can amass more than 4 million Instagram followers in under 24 hours, Aniston is right: anything can happen.
