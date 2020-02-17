This Pisces Season, We’ll Make It Work

Ready to feel all the feelings? After a month in aloof Aquarius, the sun is moving into watery Pisces on February 18, where it will stay until March 19. (Note: Despite containing the word “aqua” and being represented by the Water Bearer, Aquarius is an air sign, not a water sign.)
During Aquarius season, we might have felt a bit detached from our emotions. The intellectual Water Bearer prioritizes the head over the heart, and values unique ways of thinking. On the other hand, Pisces has a reputation for being particularly emotional. While Pisces aren’t weeping on the subway every single day, there’s a grain of truth to the stereotype — and we’ll all be feeling some of that Piscean energy while the sun is in the sign of the Fish.
Along with emotions, Pisces is known for being artistic, intuitive, and empathetic, and we’ll benefit from those energies, too. This might be a good time to work on a creative project or bond with your friends.
However, Mercury will be retrograde for most of Pisces season, from February 16 to March 9. During this period, we'll be prone to errors of communication, technology, and planning. It's the first Mercury retrograde transit of the year — the next won't happen til June.
“Mercury retrograde will consume most of Pisces season, making it an emotionally confusing time. We also have some emotional setbacks as we swim through the mystical and intuitive waters of winter,” astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Refinery29.
The other planets also play a role, in particular, Jupiter. “What makes this Pisces season different from the last is that the planetary ruler of Pisces, Jupiter, is now in Capricorn, which adds a tougher and more assertive vibe to the Piscean energy,” Stardust explains.
All in all, this Pisces season might require some effort, but it will likely pay off. “We will be more drawn to making relationships and projects work while we reassess our incentives and passions,” Stardust says.
