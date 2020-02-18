Standing in the middle of a Wild West film set, models Binx Walton and Jean Campbell are unfazed by the 1940s-style saloons and towering cacti. They both rest elbows on the hood of a white Cadillac convertible. Walton, hair pulled back, is wearing an oversized leather jacket, and Campbell an apricot sundress, blonde hair taken by the cool, dusty breeze.
The scene is the backdrop of the models' recent campaign for Coach's new perfume, Dreams. The scent was inspired by best friends road-tripping through Joshua Tree, so tapping Walton and Campbell as the muses was a no-brainer, as the two are actually friends IRL.
"Working with Binx made the whole road-trip vision feel real," Campbell laughs, rocking back in an antique chair in a rustic all-wood cabin, where we're sheltered from the dust and wind outside. "The creative concept was the two of us in this vintage car in the middle of the desert. The landscape is so extreme, it felt almost out of this world — like the beginning of the world and the end of the world at the same time."
For perfumer Antoine Maisondieu, it was important to bottle the feeling of driving top-down through the desert as closely as he could. So, he sourced the base note from an actual Joshua Tree, using a process called headspace to capture the desert smell then synthesized it into a molecular form. From there, he added top notes of cactus flower and bitter orange to round out the earthy scent with the native plants, so your nose picks up the dry sand with the musky succulent and the rainwater freshness of breathing in the Palm Springs air.
Both models describe the smell of Dreams as grounding, adding that it blends seamlessly into their purposefully pared-down beauty routines. "It's a very light, simple scent," Walton says. "I'm an Earth sign, a Taurus, and I love the outdoors, so wearing the scent brings me there."
As for the rest of their skin-care routines, both models have picked up expert tips from their years in the industry — including the secret to achieving that glowy 'no-makeup' makeup aesthetic. For both, it's about clean skin and gentle but effective ingredients, and one fancy French face wash.
"I can't live without the Biologique Recherche cleansing milk," says Campbell of her first step, which happens to be Walton's as well. "I love it because I have sensitive skin, and it's so gentle but removes all my makeup." Campbell says she also swears by Dr. Hauschka's Clarifying Face Oil, Tata Harper's Illuminating Moisturizer, and Sisley Tinted Sunscreen Cream, "which is expensive but, in my opinion, a worthwhile investment for the long-term health of my skin," she says.
Walton's routine also starts with the Biologique Recherche cleansing milk, which she picks up at NYC's Rescue Spa (she swears it's the best facial in the city). "After cleansing, I use a vitamin C serum, and then a nice light moisturizer by Dermalogica," Walton says. "For makeup, I might use Glossier Boy Brow. Then I always do a lip balm, usually Burt's Bees, in a burgundy tint."
Both models lean into the ritual of skin-care, and fragrance as the last step. Walton says it best: "For me, it's a self-care thing. Taking care of my skin includes the way it smells."
