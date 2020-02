LuckyChap is hard at work filling Hollywood with even more women-led films, and 2020 will be their biggest year yet. Birds of Prey , directed by Cathy Yan and written by Christina Hodson, just hit theaters on February 7. Promising Young Woman, written and directed by Emerald Fennell and starring Carey Mulligan, arrives in theaters on April 17. LuckyChap will also start working on Maid, a project adapted from Stephanie Land's 2019 memoir of the same name. And finally, they'll continue developing the much-anticipated Barbie film adaptation. Robbie will star, Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig will write the script, and Gerwig will direct.