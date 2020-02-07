Can You Handle The Lodge?

Without giving any of the twists away — because there are some huge ones — the woman, Grace (Riley Keough), and the two kids, Aiden and Mia (Jaeden Martell and Lia McHugh) end up at the titular lodge during the lead-up to Christmas because their father, Richard (Richard Armitage), wants them all to bond. He's with them at first, but when he needs to head back to work in the city, he arms Grace with a gun and is off. Not only is this an uncomfortable situation considering that scenario alone, but the kids have recently lost their mother, Laura (Alicia Silverstone) to death by suicide, and Grace escaped from a mass cult suicide when she was 12 and is still suffering from the psychological affects. In fact, Grace's case is part of some sort of book that Richard wrote, as the kids, rightly, point out when they express concerns over staying with her.