Here’s Exactly When You Can See Timothée Chalamet & Saoirse Ronan Reunite In Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch
We don’t always get everything we want, but sometimes, we get exactly what we need. In this case, I’m referring to a third film venture with Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan. The pair will appear together in Wes Anderson’s upcoming film, and we won’t have to wait too long for it to hit the big screen. The French Dispatch hits theaters July 24, 2020, according to Variety, so get your rewatches of Little Women and Lady Bird in while you still have time.
The French Dispatch is described as a “love letter to journalists set at an outpost of an American newspaper in 20th Century Paris.” Per Anderson’s interview with French publication Charente Libre, the film is “a portrait of...a journalist who fights to write what he wants to write.” It reportedly features three separate stories, according to IndieWire, and reunites Anderson with longtime collaborators Bill Murray, Jason Schwartzman, and Owen Wilson.
Advertisement
This marks Chalamet’s first time appearing in an Anderson film. Ronan previously starred in Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Hotel, alongside Ralph Fiennes and Edward Norton.
It’s unclear how large a role Chalamet and Ronan will have in the upcoming movie, or if they will share scenes together. Greta Gerwig, who directed the two in both Little Women and Lady Bird, definitely thinks pairing them onscreen is a win.
“There is some true pairing between them that feels like what’s in the tradition of great cinematic pairings,” Gerwig told People and Entertainment Weekly about the actors. “They have an energy between them that is like they become a bonfire when they’re together. They’re both so alive and they’re both so talented and so smart and so young. When you put them together it’s like combustion.”
In her joint interview with Chalamet for EW, Ronan shared that her co-star makes her a better performer.
“He keeps me on my toes — I’m never quite sure what he’s going to do next,” Ronan told the outlet. “That only progressed more and grew more. It helped that we do have a very natural rapport with each other.”
Chalamet added: “In the least clichéd way possible, it really doesn’t feel like [I’m] acting sometimes [with her].”
If these two don’t have at least one sizzling scene together in The French Dispatch, we’re writing Anderson a strongly-worded letter.
Advertisement