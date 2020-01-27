View this post on Instagram

Mum's egg split in two, then boom 💥 there were two of us 🤰🏽⠀ People always ask "what's it like being an identical twin?". It's a constant adventure. From childhood - money being thrown at us (some cultures ADORE twins), switching classes, switching tests, switching places at track and field events (I got the regional record for long jump at 13, but it was recorded as Samuel 🙄😂) to switching places at work (O2 call centre at Uni 😅) we've done it all... well almost everything 😄. This guy has fought older guys who bullied me before the glow up (I was out here looking like the horror version of Bugs Bunny as a kid), at times scrapped with boys years older than him and still came out on top. His eyes went red too as a kid when he got angry which scared the crap out of me 😅 After everything, we here babaay! I could write a book on our adventures... but till then, here's pics of us when God touched the hands of our barber. Twinning ✨