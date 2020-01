Move Aside, Jude Law: Meet The New Pope — & Some Wildly Unexpected Guest Stars

The New Pope picks up right where The Young Pope left off . In this series, Jude Law and John Malkovich play Popes. Now, that's a word we rarely hear pluralized especially when it is referring to the same time period. In the world of the papacy, there is only one Pope at a time...until now. " The two stories run parallel , " the creator, Paolo Sorrentino, told GQ. "It's a series with two lead characters — Jude Law and John Malkovich — and both of them factor in." We're not sure how this is going to work out, which makes us all the more intrigued.