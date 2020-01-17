Before we get into how it all shakes out in the end, here's what we're working with: A woman, Grace (Crystal Fox), in a Virginia town is accused of murdering her new husband, Shannon (Mehcad Brooks), and wants to plead guilty, her only request being that she's put in a prison near her son, Malcolm (Walter Fauntleroy). Her case goes to public defender Jasmine (Bresha Webb), who is told by her boss (Perry) that she's just supposed to get the plea signed and submitted and be out of there. The thing is, Jasmine suspects that Grace didn't really kill Shannon, even though Grace confesses to bashing his head in with a baseball bat. She also explains that she did it because he was an emotionally abusive con artist, who stole her identity and controlled her life and finances while having sex with another woman in her home. Grace says she pushed Shannon's body into her basement, but that the body was removed and never found, with only his blood serving as DNA evidence. It's hinted that either her son removed the body or that her best friend Sarah (Phylicia Rashad) did.