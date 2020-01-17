It might seem tired to use the Divinyls' masturbation anthem "Touch Myself" for a scene of yes, you guessed it, Otis (Asa Butterfield) touching himself. But, the Sex Education season 2 soundtrack is wired because it found a way to switch the track and make it something truly iconic. That's why every song on the new season of Netflix's Sex Education will get you in the mood. To do what, you ask? Well, anything your little heart desires.
Perhaps, it is touching yourself to the sounds of Rod Stewart or '80s singer Terence Trent D'Arby. Maybe it's grooving to Salt-N-Pepa or SNL staple Haddaway. Though, don't ask Otis for any dancing advice — those who've already seen episode 6 know exactly what I'm talking about. The quiet stylings of Chip Taylor and The Velvet Underground will help you collect your thoughts. And if you're feeling a bit more aggro, it turns out Mama Cass is a great soundtrack for swinging a bat and breaking some stuff.
Sex Education's soundtrack MVP, Ezra Furman is back in season 2 with old songs and covers, along with new tracks that aren't even available beyond the show. Just another reason to listen to this series very closely.