Yes To Is Recalling Its Popular Unicorn Sheet Mask

"In light of reports that our Grapefruit Vitamin C Glow-Boosting Unicorn Paper Mask has resulted in skin irritation for some consumers, Yes To has decided to remove this particular product from store shelves while we investigate," the brand wrote in a statement posted to its official Twitter account on January 4. "At Yes To, the safety and satisfaction of our customers are our main concerns. We value you and apologize to anyone who was affected in this way, especially over the holiday season."