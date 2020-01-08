A new year means new TV, and on January 7, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist premiered on NBC. Starring Jane Levy in the title role, the show follows a woman named Zoey who gets an MRI to find out why she's having headaches... only to suddenly gain the power of knowing what everyone around her is thinking. The catch? She hears their thoughts in the form of covers of popular songs. And although only one episode has aired so far, it's pretty clear that each week is going to bring fans a lot of new ideas for their own playlists.
In case you need a new playlist, we gathered every song featured on Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist's pilot episode. From more recent songs like DJ Khaled's "All I Do Is Win" to classics like Celine Dion's "All By Myself," there's seriously something for everyone — and with a musically talented cast like the one on this show (hello, Skylar Astin!), you can't go wrong.