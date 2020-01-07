NBC's new musical dramedy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, brings a whole new meaning to having a song stuck in your head.
The show follows Zoey Clarke (Jane Levy), a computer coder, as she makes her way in her career and life in San Francisco. If you were to look through Zoey's Spotify Wrapped, you'd see more podcasts than pop songs, but that all changes after an unusual and life changing event.
Now, everywhere she goes she hears people's innermost thoughts and desires as a full-blown musical. Not only does she hear their thoughts, but she also sees them play out right in front of her eyes. But no one else seeing what she sees. Suddenly, everyone from her family to friends to coworkers is busting out in popular songs. Now, Zoey has to figure out if this new internal musical is a choral curse or a blessing in dancing disguise.
The series stars a number of familiar faces you know for being triple threats as well as some new ones you'd never expect to belt out a ballad. But almost everyone in this cast is someone you'll recognize from TV shows you've loved before.
