Paris & Dylan Brosnan Are The First Brothers To Be Golden Globe Ambassadors Together

This year’s Golden Globe Awards are already different from years past: for one, there will be an all-vegan menu. And there will be two Golden Globe Ambassadors, brothers Paris and Dylan Brosnan.
Typically, only one person holds the title. Always a young person and usually the child of at least one high-profile entertainer, past Ambassadors have included the daughters of Jamie Foxx, Whoopi Goldberg, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Some former Ambassadors, including Laura Dern and Dakota Johnson, have gone on to become noted actors themselves.
Along with the job of handing out trophies and escorting winners offstage, Ambassadors choose a philanthropic cause to champion as part of their job. The brothers selected FEED, an organization that helps hungry children around the world. “Having this opportunity to turn the spotlight outward on kids experiencing hunger is a true privilege,” Dylan said in a press release.
Though Paris and Dylan will be the first brothers to assist with the role, the Golden Globes did something similar in 2017, choosing three sisters — Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet Stallone, the daughters of Sylvester Stallone and entrepreneur Jennifer Flavin — as Ambassadors.
Paris’ and Dylan’s father, Pierce Brosnan, is a two-time Golden Globe nominee, and their mother, Keely Shaye Smith, is a filmmaker and former news correspondent. Currently, both brothers are in college studying film and television. Paris, a freshman, recently traveled to Sri Lanka to make a short film in partnership with FEED.
