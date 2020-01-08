Back in the mid ‘90s — 1994, to be exact — a new family drama premiered on Fox. It suffered from low ratings early on, but won a Golden Glove Award in 1996 and went on to enjoy six full seasons on Fox before ending in 2000. That show? Party of Five. It told the story of the five Salinger siblings, aged one to 24, who found their lives turned upside down after their parents died in a car crash. The eldest Salinger sibling becomes the legal guardian of his brothers and sisters, and the family was forever changed. The Salingers — and their friends, love interests, etc. — dealt with grief and assorted coming-of-age issues as the show went on, including substance abuse, romantic turmoil, cancer, and more.
And now, Freeform is launching a brand new version of Party of Five — one that’s been updated for 2020 — created by the series’ original creators, Chris Keyser and Amy Lippman. The rebooted show, which premieres Jan. 8, finds five new siblings — the Acosta family — facing a new world after their parents are detained and deported to Mexico. Much like in the original show, the four oldest Acosta siblings will have to band together to take care of their baby brother, while also dealing with their own hardships and missing their parents.
The original Party of Five stars became familiar faces to the American TV audience, and the show catapulted many of the actors to fame. So who are the young actors taking up the Party of Five mantle in 2020? Where have you seen them before, and how do they line up with the original?