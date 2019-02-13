Neve Campbell Is Never Going To Play By Hollywood's Rules

“They wanted 24 episodes, which is 11 months out of the year, and they wanted to shoot somewhere that didn't make sense for my family,” she says. This is something you learn quickly about Neve Campbell: Her career is secondary to, well, just about everything else. After taking a year mat leave with Raynor, she’s currently debating her next job — a show with a script she says she fell in love with, but it shoots in Tasmania, Australia. If the timing doesn’t line up with her kids’ school, she’ll turn that one down, too. Commentary on Campbell’s ambition — or perceived lack thereof — is something that has followed her since she abruptly left Hollywood for London, England, in the late 2000s.