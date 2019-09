Neve Campbell Is Never Going To Play By Hollywood's Rules

“I didn't quit the business. It wasn't about that,” she says, almost exasperated. “I think people made the assumption just because I wasn't showing up in things in America that I left being an artist, which I didn't.” Campbell appeared in British films and performed onstage in London’s West End. After the blockbuster and/or cult successes of The Craft , Scream, and Wild Things, and her six-season run on beloved series Party of Five, Campbell says it was time for a break from all the attention. Campbell, who is a retired professional ballerina (she quit due to injuries at 14), explains it like this: “I never strove to be famous; I was going to be a dancer, I was going to be in the corps de ballet the rest of my life,” she says. “No one teaches you how to be famous, and it's a lot to ask of someone in in their teens [and] twenties. I needed to leave.”