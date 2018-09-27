Real Women Got Raises By Following This Advice (Maybe You Should Try It!)

An effective way to build your confidence is to determine your market value and what you bring to the table, whether that’s new business, employee morale, or saving the company the cost of recruiting someone new. Lisa*, a lawyer with more than 13 years experience, was recruited for a great opportunity at a new firm. She was excited about the position and the firm's culture, but the first offer presented to her was drastically lower than she had expected. Rather than be discouraged by the starting number, she got ready to negotiate. First, she got clear about her own value and the fact that she brings years of practical legal skills and a desire to help other women advance professionally (which has led to an impressive network of high-achieving women). Next, Lisa took the time to calculate the value of her portable book of business to help the firm understand what her client portfolio would look like on day one and to show the potential for real growth.