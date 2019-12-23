Emma Chamberlain Dropped A Coffee Brand Over The Weekend, This Is Not A Drill

At last, Philz might finally be bumped down to no.2 on her coffee shop rankings to make way for her own proprietary brand. We’ve all seen the unsuccessful pivot many a celebrity has made to merchandise, to varying degrees of success. But Emma Chamberlain, as she’ll tell you in her videos, is a coffee connoisseur. And on Chamberlain Coffee’s website, we can see the 18-year old with a very serious look on her face as she talks shop with a strapping young roaster.