John Mulaney is here to fix children's television with John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch, a wacky and "maybe" ironic comedy special. The celebrity cameos on John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch fill out a cast of kids meant to remind you of shows like Zoom and The Mickey Mouse Club. The variety special is packed with talent and, well, variety. Even Mulaney's wife Annamarie Tendler shows up for a brief moment.
Almost all of performers are from the New York theatre scene in one way or another — even the kids, many of whom appeared in shows like The Ferryman, The Lion King, and Fun Home on Broadway. It's a real Law & Order situation, if you catch my drift.
One of the guest stars, soprano Shereen Pimentel, is about to hit the scene in a major way. Not only does she deliver a killer solo, but she is currently playing Maria in Ivo Van Hove's re-imagined West Side Story on Broadway. (Though, since the controversial revival cut Maria's song "I Feel Pretty," Pimentel might actually sing more in the Netflix special than in West Side Story.)
Here are the other famous faces that pop up alongside Mulaney and his precocious group of youngsters in the Sack Lunch Bunch.