Yes, You Have Seen The Cast Of Little Women Before & Quite A Lot

Some people count down the days until New Year's Eve — or Christmas, or Hanukkah. This year, for many, there has been another hotly anticipated holiday: the premiere of Greta Gerwig's Little Women.
Gerwig is the eighth director to bring Louisa May Alcott's classic novel to the screen. The last adaptation, which Gillian Armstrong directed in 1994, starred Winona Ryder, Kirsten Dunst, and Christian Bale. When Gerwig heard that producer Amy Pascal was hoping to shoot a new version in 2019, she knew she wanted to take part in the project. "I guess I went in and told her that I was the only person to make the movie," Gerwig told The New York Times, "and that I thought it was about art and women and money." Gerwig was brought on to write the script in 2016, and after the success of her film Lady Bird, she was also hired as director.
If Lady Bird taught us anything about Gerwig, it was that the polymath knows how to tell a coming-of-age story — and how to cast one. Not only is she bringing back Lady Bird alums Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet (and their undeniable chemistry), but she tapped Meryl Streep, Laura Dern, Emma Watson, and more to play Jo March's family members.
Read on for a complete guide to the cast of characters in Alcott's beloved novel — and to all the famous faces we will see onscreen December 25.