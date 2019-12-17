Now Is PRIME Time To Shop Amazon For Last-Minute Gifts

While the weather outside may be growing frightful, the fire is so delightful — and we’re talking, of course, about the fire that’s being lit under our collective butts now that December 24 is a mere few days away. While we’re not in total SOS mode just yet, we’re definitely looking to pull the trigger on some gifts, like, today — and bonus if they can still arrive with enough time for us to wrap them.
The number of online retailers that can satisfy these demands is rapidly dwindling, but we know of one that offers a membership benefit — it rhymes with “time” — that ensures delivery within two days. And you have said membership benefit, you’re in luck, because we went through all of Amazon’s Prime-ready offerings and sussed out the best in beauty, fashion, and home to create a gift guide that’s built for speed.
