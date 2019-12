Per the New York Times, it seems like Lachlan and James are trying to distance themselves from the right-wing propaganda that their father’s company is known for, reportedly seeing that this is a new century and the old ways of Fox need to change. And while they may agree that Fox needs a new look, the brothers differ wildly in their opinions — James, according to The New Yorker, is a liberal with a liberal wife, Kathryn, who has donated to the 2020 presidential campaign of Pete Buttigieg. He’s not showy, and doesn't go out much. He is for voter rights and hopes to curb climate change — in direct opposition to the messages his father's Fox News pumps out daily.