Lupita Nyong’o Gets Top Honor At AAFCA Awards

Along with other works helmed by people of color ( Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit ), women ( Greta Gerwig’s Little Women ) and people who identify as both ( Ava DuVernay’s When They See Us ), Us has been largely ignored in the mainstream awards conversation so far, despite totally dominating the cultural landscape when it was released in the spring. Still, the AAFCA's celebration of the horror film — and Nyong'o's performance in particular — just goes to show that even though it's unfortunate women and and people of color have to honor themselves, truly good art will always get the recognition that it deserves.