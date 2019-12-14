A remake of a Christmas slasher-horror film isn’t something you see every day, but it’s gracing us this holiday season. Blumhouse released a new Black Christmas, a remake of the 1974 movie of the same name (and a remake of the 2006 movie of the same name), but now with a few more feminist twists. While the original movie followed a group of sorority sisters who are all stalked and attacked before the Christmas break, the 2019 version of Black Christmas has the sorority girls fighting back against their assailant.
The original movie featured a lot of up and coming actresses in the main roles, like Olivia Hussey, Margot Kidder, and Andrea Martin who would later go on to have major careers on the big and small screen. Once again, that’s being done with Black Christmas as the movie stars a group of actresses who you might have seen before, and who you will definitely continue to see again as they’re all at the start of their careers.
If you’re headed to the movies to check the film out for yourself, here are the familiar faces you’re going to see up on the big screen. Here’s your who’s who of the cast of Black Christmas.