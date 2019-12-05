A very special Christmas episode isn't enough for The Moodys, a new comedy special on Fox that's a whole Christmas series. Seriously, it's an entire show about three adult siblings and their parents coming back together for the holidays — every episode is a Christmas episode. The Moodys cast is full of some of your TV favorites, too, promising a holly jolly good time.
The series is actually based on an Australian series by the same name that aired two seasons in 2012 and 2014. The series' creator, Trent O'Donnell, is also producing the remake. Like the Fox series, the original Moodys also focuses on various family gatherings (anniversaries, birthdays, baby showers, court dates) as well as holidays.
Supporting the main cast in the American remake are actors like Maria Gabriela de Faria from Deadly Class; Arrow, The Other Two, and Broadway's Josh Segarra; Kevin Bigley from BoJack Horseman and Loosely Exactly Nicole; and Megan Park from The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Charlie Bartlett, and What If.
But as for the main Moodys, these are the recognizable faces making up this dysfunctional family. Most of the cast comes from the comedy world, but there are plenty of dramatic chops to go around as well.