The Brawlers' penchant for running strip clubs, laundering money, and murdering their enemies certainly harkens to criminal organizations of the past and present. There are a couple of gangs in the South with mostly white members that the Brawlers could be modeled after. According to experts, 53 percent of gang affiliates in Mississippi are white. They aren't necessarily white supremacist groups like the Aryan brotherhood, either. The Simon City Royals , for example, claim to be open to people of all ethnicities and are allied with some Black and Latin gangs, even though most members are white. Formed in Chicago in the '50s, the gang has now spread south to Mississippi and north to Wisconsin. (And you, too, can follow them on Facebook ...) They're big in prison, but also allegedly do their fair share of drug trafficking, robbery, extortion, prostitution, and murder.