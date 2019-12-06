The official description of Reprisal calls the Brawlers a "gang of gearheads," which we can tell by their love of hot rods and retro mechanics' shirts. Their "greaser" look calls to mind even more fictional images from Grease, Rebel Without a Cause, The Outsiders, and West Side Story. There's maybe even some of Riverdale's South Side Serpents in the mix — we can totally see Rodrigo Santoro's Joel being Jughead's long-lost uncle! But beneath all those layers, there is a foundation of reality, because gangs and organized crime aren't just plot devices made for TV and movies.