Ilhan Omar’s Republican Challenger Banned By Twitter After Comments Threatening Her Safety

Stella, one of the five Republican candidates vying for Minnesota's fifth congressional seat in 2020, was banned from the platform on Thursday after suggesting the freshman Democrat "should be tried for treason and hanged" if unproven allegations against her were true. Stella sent two tweets appearing to reference claims — that are completely unverified , and only presented by one man in Florida — that Omar is using her position of power to funnel information to Iran and Qatar , Newsweek reports.