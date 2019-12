The creepiest offering from Apple TV+ is about a family who hires a full-time nanny to care for their infant Jericho...who isn’t really an infant at all. In the M. Night Shyamalan produced Servant , Jericho is a lifelike baby doll designed to help mother Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) grieve the loss of her real child. Despite the unusual circumstances, young nanny Leanne — played by Nell Tiger Free — cares for the baby doll as though he’s the real thing, disturbing Dorothy’s husband Sean (Toby Kebbell) and making him dig into Leanne’s past. Though we don’t know much about the mysterious Leanne, the show spends a lot of time with the character. If you feel like you already know Leanne, it may be because you’ve seen actress Nell Tiger Free somewhere else.