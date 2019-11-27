Story from Entertainment News

Godfrey Gao, Taiwanese Actor & Model, Dead At 35 After Sudden Collapse

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images.
35-year-old Godfrey Gao died of cardia arrest on Wednesday while filming Zhejiang Television's reality show Chase Me, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Taiwanese actor and model was a guest contestant on the show, which requires two teams to participate in physical contests, and has a reputation for being extremely physically demanding. According to a statement from Zhejiang Television, Gao collapsed unconscious while filming a running challenge in the city of Ningbo and was later pronounced dead.
"The on-site medical staff started treatment immediately and transported him to a hospital," read the statement given to THR. "Unfortunately, after two hours of rescue treatment, the hospital pronounced him dead of sudden cardiac arrest."
Gao's agency JetStar Entertainment corroborated this report with a statement of their own on Chinese social media service Weibo.
"In the early hours of Nov. 27, our beloved Godfrey collapsed while filming on set. Following three hours of rescue efforts, he unfortunately left us," it reads. "We are very shocked and saddened and even until now find it impossible to accept."
While born in Taipei, Taiwan, Gao grew up in Canada before returning to Taiwan to pursue a career in modeling, becoming the first Asian model to appear in a global campaign for Louis Vuitton. He also pursued acting, and landed a number of roles on Taiwanese TV dramas and films before jumping to Hollywood in the role of Magnus Bane in the 2013 movie The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones. He most recently appeared in the Chinese film Shanghai Fortress, and was slated to act in upcoming film The Wedding Bible.
Fellow performers expressed their condolences on social media.
Fans also called for an investigation into the reality show, although some of the statements in their claims are unconfirmed.
This is a developing story.
