The Knight Before Christmas Was Filmed In A Real-Life Holiday Wonderland

It is almost December, which means one thing in the world of Netflix: Christmas-themed rom-coms . The streamer’s latest offering, The Knight Before Christmas, is a time- travel romp about a 14th-century knight (Josh Whitehouse) transported to present-day America. Of course — spoiler alert — he falls for the unlucky-in-love science teacher Brooke (Vanessa Hudgens). The film is set in a quaint, fictional Ohio town that’s full of lights and foliage, but where was it actually filmed?