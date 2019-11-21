Raven Gates Doesn’t Get Why Rachel Lindsay Is So Mad At Her

At this point, the Rachel Lindsay-Raven Gates feud is going to need its own Bachelor spinoff, because that might be the only way we get any details about the BFF falling-out. The two became close friends as contestants on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor, and Gates remained a supporting character in Lindsay's Bachelorette journey and beyond. However, fans noticed the reality star was absent from Lindsay's wedding to Bryan Abasolo, and Lindsay later confirmed that the two were no longer friends. However, Gates, like the rest of us, says she doesn't know why.
“I wish I had answers, but I don’t and I don’t know if I ever will,” she said during a taping of the “Off the Vine” podcast with Kaitlyn Bristowe on Tuesday, according to Us Weekly. “I have been really saddened by the whole thing just because I really loved her. I guess I just have to put it to rest and it is what it is.”
Advertisement
Lindsay, however, previously told The Morning Toast that Gates "knows what she did," and the two women both refuse to say anything, which means there is something to be said.
“I’m not going to say anything bad about her because that’s not in my heart or in my spirit,” Gates continued. “I wish her nothing but the best but I have loved her, I will always love her. … I also want it to be very clear that I have never done her wrong.”
But Lindsay has also said on Watch What Happens Live that whatever did go down "was enough for [her] to not want to be friends with [Gates] anymore.”
Forget Peter Weber — this is the next Bachelor Nation love story the world really wants a happy ending for.
Advertisement