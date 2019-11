To the shock of many a millennial, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is great. The new Disney+ series is about a group of Gen Z high school students who attend the very same school where the OG Disney musical franchise was filmed . Thanks to an overly enthusiastic theater teacher, the students are tasked with performing High School Musical for the very first time, leading to audition drama, love triangles, and didn’t-have-to-be-this-good original songs. It’s so cute. It’s actually funny! The only thing it’s technically not is the once promised High School Musical 4.