The 12 Simpsons Episodes You Need To Watch On Disney+, From Malibu Stacy To Predicting Trump

Hope you’re comfortable on the couch, because now that winter is here along with Disney+ and its new shows, there’s no way you’re leaving the house anytime soon. In addition to being the new home of practically every Disney movie imaginable, as well as new episodes of The Mandalorian and a ton of new Disney+ shows coming in 2020 and 2021, thanks to a few mergers and acquisitions, Disney+ is also the new streaming home of The Simpsons.