It’s National Fast Food Day — Here Are Some Can’t-Miss Deals

Fast food, however maligned and misrepresented, is the coziest kind of comfort food. Fast food is what we get when all the chaotic forces of capitalism collide to bring us the apex of instant culinary gratification. It’s warm, greasy, and its impact on the environment is about as bad as the food is for your overall health. But everything is good in moderation.
And by moderation we mean one all-in, no-holds-barred, fast-food-o-rama a year. And because one of the many hallmarks of fast food is that it’s cheap, we’ve compiled some of the best deals out there. Some are menu staples, others are seasonal or even specific to National Fast Food Day. Either way, check in with us to see which drive-thrus you might want to hit up today.
DQ has a two-for-$4 Super Snack Menu where you can get any two items for $4. This includes warm pretzel sticks with queso, a small sundae, cheeseburger, two chicken strips, regular-size fries, and any soft drink.
7-Eleven is giving away free breakfast sandwiches and free pizza slices through the app through November 19.
Burger King brought back its cheesy tots, and with this coupon you can cop them for just a dollar through the end of the month.
Today is also a good time to check out Wendy’s new two-for-$5 deal menu, where you can pick any two from Dave’s Single, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich, or the 10-piece nuggets for just $5.
