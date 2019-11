It’s hard to separate A Million Little Pieces from the controversy of the novel. Originally published as a memoir in 2003, Frey’s work was lauded by many for its frank depiction of a man battling substance abuse issues. In 2006, however, Frey came under fire when website The Smoking Gun stated that they could not verify many of the sensational elements within the book that Frey purported to be true to his life. Oprah Winfrey, who chose A Million Little Pieces for her book club in 2005 and helped elevate the popularity of Frey’s work, called the author out in a television interview for “betraying” his readers